What initially appeared to be a call-out may yet be with some positives for Ola of Lagos as Steve Varsano hints at doing business with him in future

Steve Varsano had called out the luxury lifestyle influencer for inflating the price of a private jet he advertised a year ago

In a leaked chat Ola released, Steve clarified the motive of the earlier video, saying it was done harmlessly

A business collaboration between The Jet Business founder, Steve Varsano, and Ola of Lagos may be in the offing.

This is as Steve, through his page's handler, reached out to Ola hours after calling him out on social media over a private jet.

Steve and Ola may have a business collaboration in the future. Photo Credit: @_ola_of_lagos, @stevevarsano

The DM Ola of Lagos received from Steve's handles handler

Taking to his Instagram story, an excited Ola shared the message he received from the handler of Steve's social media platforms.

The handler, who identified himself as Yusuf, said the intent of Varsano's earlier clip was for fun and not a call-out.

The message read thus:

"Hi Ola Yusuf here I do all of Steve's social media.

"Steve wasn't calling you out or anything. We just make these videos for fun and our reaction videos are always viral.

"There is no malicious intent from our side...

"But it would be great to set up a collab or some future business. Do you have WhatsApp?"

Ola of Lagos is famed for advertising various luxury products across social media platforms.

Ola of Lagos replies Steve Varsona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ola of Lagos had replied Steve Varsona's allegation of inflating a private jet's price.

While expressing admiration for The Jet Business' founder, Steve Varsona, Ola of Lagos apologised, saying the advert was done a year ago and apologised if the information was passed wrongly.

In a TikTok clip, he insisted that the price of the advertised jet was fixed by the client and not him. However, he admitted he may not have perfected his craft then. He also sent a message to all those who have taken advantage of the situation to rubbish his business.

