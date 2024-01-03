A young man has identified himself as the person in a viral NYSC picture that gained popularity in 2019

The picture captured him with his NYSC certificate tucked in the pocket of his khaki trousers and holding it upside down in another photo

Netizens have reacted to the amusing photos with many questioning him to know what he's currently engaged in

In a surprising turn of events, the young man behind a viral NYSC picture from 2019 has stepped forward to reveal himself.

The picture, featuring him with his NYSC certificate neatly folded and tucked in his pocket, caught the attention of many way back in 2019.

Corps member in viral 2016 photo speaks Photo credit: @jokatweets_/ X

Source: Twitter

Man's epic photos with NYSC certificate resurfaces online

Another picture of the man identified as @jokatweets_ on X holding his NYSC certificate upside down added to the amusement.

While sharing the photos, he revealed that he was the one in the photos but he failed to reveal why he treated the certificate with low value.

Reactions as man shares photos of his NYSC certificate tucked into his pockets

The viral NYSC pictures have ignited reactions from netizens. Online communities have been buzzing with laughter and discussions.

@akosua said:

"So tell us wetin you dey do now as u no value that certificate."

@Akewusolat commented:

“So, tell us. what actually happen that day?”

@Mohnice_ said:

“Hope sha sey you don find work with that certificate lol.”

@Akposukale said:

“Be like you don japa na why you come clean be that.”

@ValAkaNa commented:

“E be like say I see you on that day too for Lagos camp. Thursday, October 31 Batch C, Stream 2.”

@Freeman_eo said:

“My guy was like: make I put this one for pocket first, na to hustle be next."

@sharperleinado said:

“At last, the real guy is finally out. My colleagues from school and I all thought the guy in the picture was one of us cus of the resemblance (the head shape). Though, we already confirm from the guy, and he said to us that he isn't the one in the pic.”

@rhadobae reacted:

“You dey gbaa too much you no greee for your father land tale tale.”

