Luxury products influencer Ola of Lagos has set tongues wagging over his new advertisement of a Rolls Royce

In the ad, Ola said the expensive ride costs N1.3 billion and went on to showcase its lovely interior and features

Many internet users felt he didn't do proper research and as such was limited in his review of the Royce

Mixed reactions have greeted Ola of Lagos' ad showing a new Rolls Royce he claimed is worth N1.3 billion.

The young man has attracted more attention to his craft since getting called out by the founder of Jet Business, Steve Varsona, for inflating the price of a private jet he advertised.

People tackled him for his poor review of the Rolls Royce. Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

X user, @dammiedammie35, reposted Ola's new ad and expressed shock at the price of the whip.

"1.3 billion naira on this one,'' @dammiedammie35 wrote, sending netizens into a frenzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his usual manner, Ola hyped the car, saying it is the all-new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan and flaunted its exotic interior.

He also showcased the Rolls Royce tailgate seat, which can be used for dates, sporting events and hangouts.

The whip had its own wine glasses.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Ola of Lagos' new ad

@_iRoyalty_ said:

"I think the car costs about $500k, so if you add the shipping cost and custom duty, should take to $800k or more, so the seller wants to bag extra $500k for the car.

"Anyway."

@Owenozilabraham said:

"If we are being honest.. ola is slowly killing his brand… make researches.. you no talk about engine and many things.. lemme not stress the highly inflated price."

@nnanndy said:

"This guy shouldn't be doing car reviews tbh. At times it's quite painful to watch."

@hackSultan said:

"There are certain selling points for cars, the HP, 1-60mph time, Torque, the generation upgrades, steering and safety systems, wheels, the dashboard trim and what has changed from the previous years. Nobody is buying a RR because you’re shouting it’s plenty. Need to up his game."

@Barth____ said:

"I hope these people don’t use their exaggerated prices ruin this dude’s brand.

"Bcos when it happens, they will easily move to the next available spectrum to advertise while Ola of Lagos might becomes the jōke of the industry that most reputable brands don’t wanna associate with.

"No offense."

@shyna4me said:

"This nig.ga needs to up his game. He cannot just be shouting “i can never be poor” all the time for a product review. You can say things like this car moves from 0-60 in 3 seconds, how many horsepower is the engine? What the manufacturer warranty covers? Etc. guy you can do better."

Ola of Lagos replies Jet Business' founder who called him out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ola of Lagos had responded to the white man who dragged him for inflating the price of a private jet.

While expressing admiration for The Jet Business' founder, Steve Varsona, Ola of Lagos apologised, saying the advert was done a year ago and apologised if the information was passed wrongly.

In a TikTok clip, he insisted that the price of the advertised jet was fixed by the client and not him. However, he admitted he may not have perfected his craft then.

Source: Legit.ng