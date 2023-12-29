A young lady who had read 130 books in 2023 shared her amazing feat on X, formerly known as Twitter

She took a photo surrounded by some of the books she had read and posted it on X, proving that her reading challenge was not a hoax

Her tweet attracted thousands of admirers who were amazed by her remarkable achievement

Reading books is a great way to enrich one’s mind, but not many people have the time or the passion to do it regularly.

However, a young lady from Nigeria defied the odds and accomplished an amazing feat: she had read 130 books in 2023 and shared her journey on X, the popular social media platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

She completed 130 books. Photo credit: @xx_howdy/X

Source: Twitter

She took a photo of herself surrounded by some of the books she had read, ranging from fiction to non-fiction, and posted it on X with a caption that revealed her impressive reading haul.

Her tweet went viral and attracted thousands of admirers who were amazed by her remarkable achievement, which is very uncommon in this era of digital distractions.

Many people praised her for her dedication, curiosity, and love for reading, and some even expressed their interest in doing same next year.

Her tweet also inspired many people to pick up a book and enjoy the wonders of reading.

See the tweet below:

Watch video of her top three reads of the year below:

Source: Legit.ng