A Nigerian lady who achieved a remarkable feat of graduating with a first-class degree in nursing from a prestigious private university shared a joyous TikTok video of herself celebrating her success.

She received two awards for her outstanding performance in her academic program: one for her excellent research work and one for being the best-graduating student among her peers.

She bagged two awards. Photo credit: @afenomi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured her excitement and pride as she walked on stage to collect her well-deserved awards, while well-wishers cheered her on with applause and admiration. The video quickly went viral on social media, as many people praised her for her hard work and dedication.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Uyique Nosayaba reacted:

“Now this is what we call the Nurse IT gurl Purr.”

Bbstar06 said:

“First class in nursing best in research too omor im tearing up right now.”

BigFatimah wrote:

“First class in Nursing ??? I'm super proud of yoruba.”

Adesola Brightness commented:

“Congratulations just gained admission after 2yrs of trying i hope mine turned out like this.”

Itiayo:

“Congratulations loveee definition of beauty with brains.I'm tapping into this blessing for my friends.”

Steph_anie_5:

“This is so amazing to watch congratulationssssssss.”

