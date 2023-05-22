A Nigerian lady who just set up a small gas business centre celebrated herself on social media

The lady thanked God for the success as she shared a video of a makeshift shop made of woods

Many people in her comment section praised her as some said that she invested her money well

A Nigerian lady has made a short video that captured the makeshift business centre she recently opened.

Made with planks, there were gas cylinders in the place to show that she would be selling to people from the place.

People celebrated the lady's success. Photo source: @midey_beauty_empire

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady opened shop

The Nigerian lady (@midey_beauty_empire) congratulated herself as she said that God has been good to her. She added that God indeed showed up in her life.

Many people who reacted to the video said that she is better than many out there who are still relying on their parents.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hardey said:

"Congratulations, bigger ones coming okayy."

Educated_hypeman said:

"Kashamadupe Oil and Gas Company."

Fadipe Eniola said:

"I celebrate you babe may God in his infinite mercy Enlarged ur cost."

Ade_Asemota said:

"Congratulations ...... this is a new start, you are a grateful soul. May the good lord extend your bussiness and make it bigger ..amen."

Falilat said:

"Little wins are worth celebrating, especially in this Nigeria that it’s hard to put things together."

abbeysalam said:

"It will soon become a gas station."

Janet Matthew said:

"Congratulations ooo atleast every big dream start from little."

omodano said:

"You're better than many. Congrats. She won't depend on anybody or even boyfriend. Big congrats again."

Annie said:

"Dnt worry you will own your station one day ,congratulations."

nadrayzee said:

"Cngratulations to u. Almighty God will continue to enlarge you ..keep it up."

