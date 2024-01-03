In the diverse world of public vehicles, each ride is a chapter and some leave passengers with unforgettable experiences

Quite interestingly, ladies have been at the receiving end of unforeseen behaviour from male passengers

Legit.ng examines some public vehicle happenings that made their way to social media and sparked discussions on the net

While 2023 is in the rearview mirror, some incidents on public buses are still fresh in people's minds thanks to social media.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits some public bus happenings that sent internet users into a frenzy after they were shared online.

1. Lady allows man sleep on her lap on bus

A lady took a taxi, unbeknownst to her what was coming. Quite to her surprise, a male passenger fell asleep and made the most of their sitting side by side with each other.

The unidentified man fell asleep with his upper body resting on the lady's lap. The stunned lady shared the incident on social media and got people talking.

She allowed him sleep on her lap. Photo Credit: @lily42327

Source: TikTok

Despite struggling to maintain balance while the man slept on her lap, the lady did not object to his action. Some people said they would have done something differently from what she did.

2. Man sleeps on lady's shoulder on bus

In another incident which blew up around November, a lady expressed her anger online after a male passenger slept on her shoulder on a public bus.

"I saw someone share her experience some days ago and decided to share mine. Please we are all going through alot in this country, no carry your own alot come my side," @jhennygilbert wrote while sharing a clip from the moment on TikTok.

She allowed him to sleep on her shoulder. Photo Credit: @jhennygilbert

Source: TikTok

While uncomfortable with the man's action, the lady explained that she allowed him to sleep to show kindness.

Her video went viral and sparked a debate on social media as people shared their thoughts on it.

3. Kind lady assists elderly woman sleeping on bus

Sometime in December, a Nigerian man narrated an experience on a commercial bus from Aba to Owerri that melted his heart.

The man had it on record and shared the video on social media.

The lady rendered help to the woman. Photo Credit: Bee Koncepts Photography, TikTok/@raychuksfashion

Source: Getty Images

“I have never seen humanity at this peak, the young woman has been holding the older woman's head for her to relax and sleep for the past 30 minutes while travelling from Aba to Owerri.

"I even asked her to wake the elderly woman up but she said the elderly woman needs some rest. What a kind gesture," he captioned the clip.

In the clip, an elderly woman who sat in the front fell asleep and a lady didn't mind assisting her with her hand.

For the duration of the trip, the compassionate lady helped the elderly woman by tenderly holding her head to ensure she relaxed.

His story went viral and people showered encomiums on the unidentified female passenger for being kind.

The three stories all had women at the receiving end of the unexpected situations they faced, but they all rendered help in the moment.

