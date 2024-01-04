A Nigerian lady has announced her joy of obtaining permanent residency in Canada within one year

She moved to Canada with a work permit in January 2023, having secured admission as an international student

Upon arrival, she diligently met all the criteria for permanent residency and finally achieved it

A Nigerian lady has shared her remarkable journey of becoming a permanent resident in Canada after only one year of relocating to the North American country.

She revealed that she had the opportunity to move to Canada with a work permit in January 2023, after she was accepted as an international student in a reputable institution.

Lady becomes permanent resident. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes. Depicted person has no relationship with the event in this material.

Source: Getty Images

She, @pr3tty_chi, did not waste any time in pursuing her dream of settling down in Canada, and followed all the necessary steps and requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

She expressed her gratitude and happiness for achieving this feat, which many people only dream of.

See the X post below:

After waiting for long, Nigerian lady finally relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady got a Canadian visa and successfully relocated to Canada to be with her husband.

The happy lady, Feyii Shara, recorded a video to chronicle her departure from Nigeria and arrival in Canada.

Feyii recorded her preparation in the video, showing how she went to the market and shopped for the journey. She went to church and hung out with her friends and family before leaving for Canada.

Businesswoman who offered to relocate Nigerians to Canada with her money speaks

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that Grace White, the Nigerian woman offering Canada migration sponsorship, has elicited reactions with her new update. Hours after announcing her sponsorship offer, the woman took to social media to clear the air on speculations about passports.

In a new video, the businesswoman said she would not sponsor the passport aspect. She advised people interested in her offer to get their passports themselves.

Grace, the young lady, emphasised the importance of not making mistakes on one's passport, saying it led to the deportation of two persons she took to Canada in September.

Source: Legit.ng