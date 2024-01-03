A Nigerian lady shared her story of how she almost ended up homeless in Canada with her money in a TikTok video

She and her husband moved to Canada as international students and had enough money to rent a house

However, they faced many challenges in finding a place to stay, as landlords demanded many documents

A Nigerian lady revealed her harrowing experience of how she and her husband almost became homeless in Canada, even though they had enough money to pay for rent.

She posted a video on TikTok via @omoteenu, where she explained how they moved to Canada as international students, hoping to start a new life. They had saved up enough money to rent a house, but they soon discovered that it was not as easy as they thought.

She narrates her experience in Canada. Photo credit: @omoteenu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In Canada, landlords have strict requirements for tenants, such as employment letters, credit scores, references, and bank statements. These documents are meant to prove the tenants’ income, financial stability, and reliability.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the Nigerian couple did not have any of these documents, as they were new to the country and had not found jobs yet. They tried to explain their situation to the landlords, but they were rejected time and time again.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Valenci007 reacted:

“Wow thanks for thos video.”

Déé said:

“Oh my, that doesn't make sense at all because where are you to Iive if yoU now landed andeut I have no credit score 63. All the best on your journey in Canada.”

Seedah_unusual wrote:

“I just came across your video and I've watch like 10 of it, please what's the name of the agent that yoU USe. kindly help a sister.”

Glowriyah commented:

“I faced everything you just said.”

Gbolahan:

“God bless you.”

Yours Virtually:

“Please what's credit score?”

Mayhairmpire:

“Abeg me am waiting for part 2.”

Nigerian lady shares heartbreaking chats she found on her husband's phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman checked her husband's phone and was heartbroken by the message he sent to one of his colleagues at work on WhatsApp.

The unidentified married woman shared the message on a Facebook group, Life, as she sought advise.

According to her, they had a misunderstanding some weeks back and expected they would sort things themselves but was disappointed her husband involved his family and told them their secrets.

Source: Legit.ng