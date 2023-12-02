A Nigerian lady has narrated how she almost lost her phone to Agbero boys in broad daylight in Lagos state

Someone pushed her while she was alighting a bus and her phone fell from her bag to the ground

Surprisingly, a 'strange: man kicked the phone, picked it up, removed her sim and handed just the sim to her

A Nigerian lady has shared her horrible encounter with some thieves at a bus park in Lagos state.

In her sad tweet, the lady identified as @hannytomi on Twitter narrated how her phone was taken by some bad guys at Iyanu ipaja, Lagos state.

Lady in Lagos narrates scary encounter with Agberos Photo credit: @hannytomi/Twitter, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Lady shares how Agberos took her phone and asked for payment

According to her narration, someone pushed her while she opened her bag to remove some cash to pay a bus driver.

Following this, her cell phone drooped on the floor and before she could pick it up, a strange person carried it and returned only her SIM card to her.

She immediately began begging them and offered to give them the N3k she had on her but they refused.

She noted that it was like a movie when an 'aboki' arrived at the scene and began bargaining the price for the phone.

When she found out that the N3k would not suffice, she immediately called her husband to come to her rescue.

She wrote:

"2days ago, I found myself trapped in a terrifying situation. Someone pushed me when I was alighting from a bus, and my phone fell down (pov: I was not even pressing my phone, I opened my bag to give the driver money) I was about picking up my phone and I saw a strange person kicked."

"These guys removed my sim and gave it to me that I should go with that if I can't pay what they requested for. It was like movie. A whole Ibadan sharp babe turn mumu instantly."

Reactions as lady narrates experience in Lagos

Her story attracted so many comments from netizens who reiterated that Lagos was a crazy place.

@Scarce_moon said:

"Angry. This is the sad situation we are in now. These last weeks got me painfully thinking, going by the ordeals I passed in the hands of agberos. I'm tired of this country. I just want to disappear from here."

@CallmeLucee:

"If you think this is zobo then you probably haven’t experienced or know why they say Lagos is a crazy city. I know someone that they robbed her phone and asked her to bail it out. Like the thief collected the phone and started asking, Oya how much you go use bail am out."

@TzeeyD wrote:

"Last Saturday, I was coming from a wedding and something almost like this happened right in front of my eyes to one babe. Omo Lagos na very unreal place."

@cryptlordzzz reacted:

"Ibadan Sharp Babe, na Lagos dem dey call this place. Sorry for the experience."

@judiboybaby replied:

"Sorry you had to go through all that. The post traumatic feeling might be worse. You will get better."

@Virgo_The_25th said:

"So sorry this happened to you, and thanks for sharing, I'm not going to Lagos again."

@PearlOluwafunke added:

"Sorry you had to go through this but next time you’re coming to lagos please diira."

@Bettylicious23 said:

"That's why I never hold my phone, it's always inside my bag no matter what."

@Brightbhoy wrote:

"The guts these agberos have ehn, well since their father is now the president this is just the beginning of how things would be in a few years especially in Lagos Sorry you had to experience that."

