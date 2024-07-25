Mixed reactions have trailed a video making the rounds, which showed some female students weeping over a male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member

It was reported that the corps member was leaving the school after the completion of his service and this broke the students' hearts

Some internet users wondered why it was only the female students who were crying, while others joked about the situation

A trending video of female students crying over a corper leaving their school has generated a buzz online.

@thatblackbwoyy, who shared the clip on Instagram, reported that the corper was the students' favourite.

The girls wept over their beloved corps member. Photo Credit: @thatblackbwoyy

Source: Instagram

"Aww! Them dey cry because their favorite corper don dey comot for their school," @thatblackbwoyy wrote.

In the clip, the NYSC member was flanked by male and female school students.

However, only the female students could be seen shedding tears. The corper tried to comfort them to no avail. The male students were noticeably not weeping.

Watch the corper's video here.

Mixed reactions trail the corper's video

ademola_notiq said:

"That boy wey put on shade don smoke before coming to school werey just Dey laugh."

larey_vibez said:

"Make dem retain am na, u sure say this guy nor dey hmmm I nor talk ooo 😌."

boss_modo said:

"Na that guy wey wear glasses 🕶️ dey runs those girls for the corper... lol 😂."

olutade_rasaq_crownstar said:

"Awon ashiere 😂😂 God forbid make I miss my teacher."

bright.surprise said:

"My question is why those guys didn’t cry 😭."

starphyzor02 said:

"U sha see say boy no many there 😂😂wetin that one tell you?"

essayzgodmade said:

"One go still find am come Lagos … nah so her journey go start 😂."

Pupils cry as corper leaves their school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported

Taking to TikTok, @zik_pheez shared a clip showing his heartbroken students weeping in the class. Commenting on their reaction, @zik_pheez admitted they got him crying and added that he never felt the importance of teaching like that day.

@zik_pheez expressed delight that he wrote good stories and prayed for the future of his now ex-students.

Source: Legit.ng