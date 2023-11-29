A lady's attempt to make things right with her boyfriend ended not quite well as he embarrassed her

The lady visited her boyfriend, who is a tailor, with a money bouquet and went on her knees to seek his forgiveness

Mixed reactions have trailed her boyfriend's reaction as some ladies slammed him for turning his bae down

A Nigerian lady was left embarrassed as her boyfriend rejected her apology.

A video seen on TikTok captured the moment the unidentified lady was on her knees before him with a money bouquet.

He rejected her apology. Photo Credit: @vickyempire97

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by @vickyempire97, suggested she visited his shop to make things right. Calling him baby, the lady sought forgiveness from her tailor boyfriend.

"Sorry for what? Take your gift and get out of here. I don't want you anymore...," the tailor said facing her.

He blasted her and threatened to use scissors on her if she didn't leave the place. The video cut with the lady still on her knees.

The incident reportedly happened in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greeted the clip

SHOP WITH PAE said:

"For her to have gone this far…she did something only her and baby knows!"

R~U~K~K~Y said:

"My babe don break my heart after everything I did fr dis boy."

Local Magistrate said:

"Some girls saying it can never be me...Wait do you have money? Can you buy gift?"

Omolola said:

"Ahbeg no injure me ow, make I dey go my house."

Abasiama said:

"In this life, I'll not let a Man tell me twice that he doesn't want me anymore."

Winifred said:

"You don’t want but she said baby you answered."

Eselove240 said:

"Some girls sha I feel embarrassed on her behalf."

LUCHY said:

"Abeg no disturb my tailor I need my clothes before December."

