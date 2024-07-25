A Nigerian Lady who recently bought a house in Canada shares her favourite things about it after 8 months

The woman, who purchased a property in Edmonton, highlighted the location as a key feature she loves. She emphasised the safety of the area, which was a top priority for her

Additionally, she mentioned that the house they bought 8 months ago has appreciated in value, noting that it is now selling for a higher price

A Nigerian lady who recently bought a house in Canada shared what she loved about it after 8 months.

The lady talked about the location, which he said was in Edmonton and also talked about the safety of the location as a priority.

The lady also said the house they bought 8 months ago had appreciated, saying it is now selling higher in price.

Wickedsmile🇳🇬 said:

“So when u buy a property there, do u get like a permanent resident permit or something?”

Princess Janet wrote:

“You get the house you bought, nothing more.”

Jayjaymimi:

“How do I go to Canada without schooling I have the money and everything,I just don't want to school.”

Nikkykej:

“Congratulations mama more wins.”

RBA cakes:

“Beautiful!!! Very clean and elegant.”

Kennedy C:

“Super congratulations to you.”

Capition:

“So tiny bit expensive. Why na?”

Princess Janet:

“That is Canada for you.”

It's me:

“Congratulations dear, more achievement.”

Shoes en sizes:

“Beautiful and spacious.”

Jerry4africaa:

“This house for 500 million naira?”

God Is King:

“Congrats. More wins.”

