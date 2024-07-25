Nigerian Lady Who Recently Buys House in Canada 8 Months Ago, Shares What Loved About It
A Nigerian lady who recently bought a house in Canada shared what she loved about it after 8 months.
The lady talked about the location, which he said was in Edmonton and also talked about the safety of the location as a priority.
The lady also said the house they bought 8 months ago had appreciated, saying it is now selling higher in price.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Wickedsmile🇳🇬 said:
“So when u buy a property there, do u get like a permanent resident permit or something?”
Princess Janet wrote:
“You get the house you bought, nothing more.”
Jayjaymimi:
“How do I go to Canada without schooling I have the money and everything,I just don't want to school.”
Nikkykej:
“Congratulations mama more wins.”
RBA cakes:
“Beautiful!!! Very clean and elegant.”
Kennedy C:
“Super congratulations to you.”
Capition:
“So tiny bit expensive. Why na?”
Princess Janet:
“That is Canada for you.”
It's me:
“Congratulations dear, more achievement.”
Shoes en sizes:
“Beautiful and spacious.”
Jerry4africaa:
“This house for 500 million naira?”
God Is King:
“Congrats. More wins.”
