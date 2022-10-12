An oyinbo man identified as Darren has shared his experience on Twitter, one month after losing his mobile phone

A white man, Darren, with the Twitter handle @_DL96, shared a screenshot showing the location of his iPhone one month after losing it.

Darren said he had lost the phone about a month ago, and he had no idea who took it or where it had gone.

Oyinbo man, missing phone Photo Credit: Allison Michael / Getty images, _DL96 / Twitter

Weeks passed and the curious man was finally able to get back into his iCloud account where he found out the current location of the phone.

Darren shared a screenshot that confirmed the phone had been taken to Edo state, Nigeria. He however had no idea how it got to the country.

"Lost my phone in town like a month ago, just got back into my iCloud to find out it’s went on holiday to Nigeria", Darren said.

Netizens share their thoughts as Darren finds missing phone in Nigeria

Kieran said:

"I woke up on a side of a curb in tenefire after going missing for 13 hours, no wallet or phone, phone pinged in Senegal weeks later."

Iain Clarkson commented:

"A pal of mine’s dad got his 4x4 nicked from his house in Aberdeen. It was never recovered. About 3 years later he was watching the news, and saw it in Afghanistan. A guy was sitting on the back of it, with a rocket launcher on his shoulder."

Orla reacted:

"My mate got her phone robbed a few months ago and some fella has been tryna get all her mates to give us the details so he can unlock it."

Chimamanda commented:

"It does happen, people steal phone abroad and bring it to sell in Nigeria, innocent people have been arrested multiple times for a phone they bought with their money not knowing it was stolen."

Kind bike man finds lost phone, returns it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lost phone belonging to one Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi was recently found and returned by a kind bike man. Hajj_Saheed Omo-Iya Kunmi was on a call with his other phone when he got into his car, leaving behind his second phone on the bonnet of the car.

On getting to his destination, Saheed couldn't find his phone. He took a trip down memory lane and it dawned on him that he might have left it behind. He reached out to a couple of friends who took turns calling the line so they can get back the phone from whoever had it in his/her possession.

After some effort, one of his friends got positive feedback. She said someone picked and gave assurance that he was going to return the phone.

