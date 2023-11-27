A Nigerian lady who is set to relocate to the UK was restless the night before the ultimate journey

In a funny video trending on TikTok, she placed her Crocs shoes, UK visa and Nigerian international passport on her bed

As she slept, she constantly remembered the journey and touched the visa and travel documents

Reactions have trailed the video of a lady who illustrated how restless she was the night before she moved abroad.

In a video which has now gone viral, the lady, @lifeoftito was spotted on her bed with her Crocs shoes placed beside her.

The lady was restless the night before her relocation to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifeoftito.

Source: TikTok

Also, her travel documents were placed on the bed close to her pillow as if it was going to disappear if she let go of it.

The lady constantly touched the travel documents as if she was trying to keep them away from thieves.

Her restlessness and eagerness to relocate to the UK sparked many reactions from TikTok users.

She captioned the video:

"Me trying to get some sleep a night before I migrate to the UK."

Some of those who reacted said the enthusiasm was not worth it and that moving abroad is overhyped.

Others said the lady should be allowed to celebrate her relocation the best way she dims fit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady becomes restless a night before relocation to the UK

@Christabel Owusuwaa said:

"Should we tell her."

@H said:

"Lol you’re coming to suffer!"

@HAGGINS said:

"Please someone should tell her."

@kadi said:

"Girl, we’re trying to leave."

@Bobby said:

"You better sleep when you can now."

@call_me_Aweni Ade said:

"This kind feeling is coming my way soon in Jesus name."

@Queenet Eze said:

"Most of y'all here also felt this same joy she's feeling when you first entered, let her be and feel her joy too. Be happy for people and move on."

