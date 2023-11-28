Former Big Brother Naija housemate Vee Iye opened up about her separation from her ex, Neo Akpofure, and the role another co-star, Tolani Baj, played in their split

In a recent visual interview, she was blunt on what would have happened if the three of them were on the just-concluded All Stars show

Vee also shared her feelings towards her ex's cousin and co-star Venita whom she believed added to the reasons her relationship didn't last

Big Brother Naija star Victoria Adeyele, best known as Vee Iye, has spoken out about her split from Neo Akpofure and the part that Tolanibaj played.

In a recent interview, the reality TV star said Tbaj was a major roadblock in her relationship with Neo.

BBNaija Vee speaks on relationship with Neo Credit: @neo_akpofure, @ve_iye, @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Vee revealed that she could have lost her sanity and be disqualified if she had been on the just-concluded All Stars show.

Legit.ng previously reported that Tbaj and Neo shared a couple of passionate kisses at Biggie's house, despite his past relationship history on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Vee Iye, their split was handled poorly, and many issues were ignored. She noted that it was comforting to know that her suspicions regarding Tbaj's feelings for Neo were correct.

Vee further confessed that she would never forgive her ex's cousin Venita if she apologised publicly for saying bad things about her and also adding to her breakup.

In another part of the interview, she also admitted that she fired the shot at Neo and that she thinks the two would have been better off splitting up the second they left the show.

"I shot my shot at Neo, but in my honest opinion, it would have been better if we went our separate ways after the house."

See the interview video below

Netizens react to Vee's interview

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

it._emily:

"Neo was not lying when he said all her exs beg to come back. This one still wants him."

ivrynaya:

"Love how she maturely talked about it, no need to talk down on anyone. It shows she has moved on from the relationship and learnt from the good and bad experience that came with it."

tjaystylist:

"The truth is many relationships that have ended would have been better as just friends. The pressure of putting your relationship out there for the world to see, criticize or compliment just makes it harder for the both parties."

nadoubell:

"U people will complain on everything….did she say she’s still inlove with him Abeg let Vee be."

yuhbenui4:

"People saying watch full vedio or this vee is right, after 3years atleast talk about your present nar or what you have been upto and leave people's names."

@rahliatsugar:

"I love Vee. Tolani Baj only went to that show to disgrace her ancestors."

@calebsirvibe:

"If you watched the video of their reunion, you'll feel her pain more cause nobody could imagine Neo having anything with tbaj after all she said about the both of them."

@samuel_aja90668:

"She’s very smart, didn’t insult or talk bad about anyone just straight honest and strategic words."

@ifetobii:

"This one, she will say anything with her chest.Vee ooo."

Tolani Baj allegedly refuses to grant media interview

Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate Tolani Baj reportedly declined many Interview Invitations.

Legit.ng reported the DJ entwined herself in a contentious situation following the complicated relationship she shared with Neo in the house.

Former BBNaija star Christy O, who was selected to host media chats with the evicted housemates, alleged Tolani Baj refused to be interviewed by any media outlet.

Source: Legit.ng