A trending video shows the emotional reaction of a mother who received a tablet from her son on her birthday

According to the young man, his mother had always desired to own a tablet and he decided to make her wish come true

The video has garnered widespread praise from netizens who applauded mothers all over the world for their sacrifices

A Nigerian man with the handle @VickyShegzy on X took a heartfelt decision to surprise his mother on her birthday by gifting her a tablet.

He always observed his mother expressing her desire to have a tablet, and he saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring her joy and make her special day even more memorable.

Caring son gifts his mother a tab Photo credit: @VickyShegzy/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Woman's emotional reaction as son gifts her a tablet

In the making the rounds online, the mother's genuine reaction to the surprise gift was captured.

As she unwrapped the present and discovered the tablet, her excitement knew no bounds.

Overwhelmed with joy, she rolled on the floor, expressing her gratitude and happiness. It was evident that the thoughtful gesture touched her heart deeply.

Netizens react as woman rolls on the floor over tablet gift from son

The heartwarming video quickly gained attention on social media with netizens flooding the comments section to applaud VickyShegzy for his act of love and kindness towards his mother.

Many lauded him for bringing a smile to his mother's face and emphasizing the importance of cherishing family bonds.

@Silva_ojonimi said:

“Better than "awwwn seen thanks"

@thobymore1 said:

“This thing with mothers rolling on the floor amazes me just contain the joy and move, why roll.”

@Ayowa9 reacted:

“Better pass awwnnnnn thank you baby.”

@Tegadeyforyou commented:

“Instead of spoiling that girl that will eventually call you broke, why not spend on your mother and watch her react like this.”

@Ahlexmoralex commented:

“I love seeing this look on my mom's face. it makes me wanna do more.”

@Adunniiee reacted:

“My mother's reaction when my brother and I got her a music box. She was talking about it for days cos she was randomly talking about getting it so she was so happy.”

@Nzedanny said:

“Wow you did good bro more blessings.”

@Kontrolla19 commented:

“Better than... vickkkkkkkkkyyyyyyy awwwwwnnnn thiannnkk yooouuuuuuu!! Yemolee Dey ment.”

@5vvive reacted:

“No feelings better pass seeing your mama smile aje. Make God bless everyone sha so we fit dey make dem smile.”

