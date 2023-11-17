A Nigerian father’s hilarious reply to his daughter’s request for a transport fee increase went viral on social media

The young lady had asked her dad to raise her weekly allowance, citing the high cost of living in Nigeria

However, her father was not impressed by her demand and sent her a detailed breakdown of how much he would have to spend on her for six weeks if he agreed to her proposal

A hilarious WhatsApp chat between a Nigerian father and his daughter has gone viral online.

The daughter had sent a message to her father asking him to increase her transport fee. She claimed that the cost of living in Nigeria was too high and that she needed more money to cope.

Lady shares father's response. Photo credit: TikTok/@darkskinnedtola

Source: TikTok

Her father, however, was unconvinced by her argument and decided to give her a sarcastic and witty reply. He sent her a detailed calculation of how much he would have to pay for her transport fee for six weeks if he agreed to her request.

He showed her that he would have to spend a whopping N45,000 naira, which he said was enough to kill him. The daughter, who found her father’s response funny, took a screenshot and made a video out of the conversation, and shared it on social media.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User98798797 reacted:

“Justice for daddy Tolani.”

Melanin_teetee said:

“The man no know what's up for you.”

Ada Bright:

“Sharp the cutlass o.”

Yetunde:

“Shey o fe pa daddyni.”

Dorcasaremu852

“I swear your dad no know wetin dey sup I'm literally crying now they cancelled our class today and I don reach school you.”

Nails by torla:

“That kain thing dey pain ejnnn.”

Ayomitide:

“Tolani sho fe pa won ni.”

Kennedy551:

“Sweet reply from Tolani papa.”

