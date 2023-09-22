Global site navigation

Man Treats Mother to a Fulfilling Birthday, Gives Her New Phone and Money in Video
People

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A heartwarming TikTok video showed a son’s generous birthday surprise for his mum
  • He presented her with two choices: a phone or cash and she picked the phone option, but he also gave her some money as a bonus
  • The video has gone viral on the social media platform, with thousands of views and comments

A touching video on TikTok captured the internet’s attention, showing a son’s lavish birthday surprise for his beloved mum.

He arrived in his car with two pieces of paper, each with a different option: a brand-new phone or a bundle of cash.

Photo of the mother and son
The mother was happy to receive the gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@shegzmarley
Source: TikTok

He asked his mum to choose one, and she happily picked the paper with the word phone.

He then handed her the phone wrapped in a colorful ribbon and surprised her with money as an extra gift.

The video has become a viral sensation on popular social media, with thousands of people watching and commenting on the son’s generous gesture.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lola05 reacted:

"Welldone bro! Happy birthday to our dearest lya Oil and gas plus charcoal. Cheers to more amazing years."

SadOne said:

"I think say you no go give her money. Join ni."

Tobyxx_ vii wrote:

"Good job my brother. May God give them long life tO witnesS more of this."

Adebisiadeyemo212 commented:

"God will continue to blessed you."

Karimfofana95 also commented:

"I lost mine 3 years ago now bro take good care of her she's your heaven on earth your mother."

CowLee:

"Almighty Allah we bless you more."

Kennyentertain1:

"Imagine your hair cut if na my mum she will first collect dey gifts and change it for mhi."

Wizy Kroose:

"Happy birthday mom. More life and

Good health."

Pweetypee:

"I want to do same for my dad."

Youngbil4:

"God blesss you boss, Panu."

Grateful mum appreciates young son who cared for her when she was sick for months, gives him gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman appreciated her young son by pulling a sweet birthday surprise on him.

The company she used to organise the surprise shared the development on TikTok with a video of the lovely moment between mother and son.

According to the company, the woman was sick for over a year, and her son cared for her. She thought it wise that such kindness should not go unappreciated.

