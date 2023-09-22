Man Treats Mother to a Fulfilling Birthday, Gives Her New Phone and Money in Video
- A heartwarming TikTok video showed a son’s generous birthday surprise for his mum
- He presented her with two choices: a phone or cash and she picked the phone option, but he also gave her some money as a bonus
- The video has gone viral on the social media platform, with thousands of views and comments
A touching video on TikTok captured the internet’s attention, showing a son’s lavish birthday surprise for his beloved mum.
He arrived in his car with two pieces of paper, each with a different option: a brand-new phone or a bundle of cash.
He asked his mum to choose one, and she happily picked the paper with the word phone.
He then handed her the phone wrapped in a colorful ribbon and surprised her with money as an extra gift.
The video has become a viral sensation on popular social media, with thousands of people watching and commenting on the son’s generous gesture.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Lola05 reacted:
"Welldone bro! Happy birthday to our dearest lya Oil and gas plus charcoal. Cheers to more amazing years."
SadOne said:
"I think say you no go give her money. Join ni."
Tobyxx_ vii wrote:
"Good job my brother. May God give them long life tO witnesS more of this."
Adebisiadeyemo212 commented:
"God will continue to blessed you."
Karimfofana95 also commented:
"I lost mine 3 years ago now bro take good care of her she's your heaven on earth your mother."
CowLee:
"Almighty Allah we bless you more."
Kennyentertain1:
"Imagine your hair cut if na my mum she will first collect dey gifts and change it for mhi."
Wizy Kroose:
"Happy birthday mom. More life and
Good health."
Pweetypee:
"I want to do same for my dad."
Youngbil4:
"God blesss you boss, Panu."
Source: Legit.ng