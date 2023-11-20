A Nigerian woman’s TikTok video of surprising her husband with a luxury home appliance on his birthday went viral

She bought him a stylish TV stand for the living room to show her support and waited for him to come home

The video revealed that it took hours to assemble the TV stand, and her husband was touched by the gesture

A heartwarming TikTok video of a Nigerian woman who gave her husband an unexpected birthday surprise with a luxury home appliance has become an online sensation.

She wanted to express her love and support for her husband by purchasing a sleek and modern TV stand for their living room, adding a touch of elegance to their space.

The husband was truly moved. Photo credit: TikTok/@christabelconcepts

Source: TikTok

The video captured the long and tedious process of assembling the TV stand, as well as the emotional reaction of her husband when he saw the thoughtful gift.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ochi-Agha reacted:

“Nne is it Tv censor or console?”

Christabelconcepts1 said:

“Making the video to be fun.”

Onyi _perps:

“This is so so beautiful. May God bless you and your family. My husband will first go and check the quality.”

VicToriae:

“Just marry the right person. God bless you home.”

Beckers_kitchen:

“You did well dear. na this kind surprise dey make man live long knowing that his efforts are appreciated by his lovingly family.”

VeraNaija:

“Awwwww!! This is the most beautiful thing l've seen today may God bless you and bless your husband richly.”

User8474446899958:

“Weldone sis,one bottle of champagne for u.Hod bless u and ur family more.”

Bmempire:

“Where is this Capenter located?”

Yvonne:

“A very thoughtful gift. This is nice.”

Sugar:

“Na husband way do well them de give qift.”

Wife stuns husband with three surprises on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a wife who went the extra mile to make her husband’s birthday unforgettable has gone viral.

The video showed how the wife planned three surprises for her husband in one day, leaving him speechless and emotional.

The first surprise was when the wife pretended to forget his birthday and asked him to join her in the living room for prayers.

Lady spoils husband on birthday, gives him vehicle filled with gifts

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that the video of a wife making her husband feel so loved on his special day has generated massive reactions on social media.

In a clip by The Suprise Factory, to mark the day, the woman hired a van, loaded it with many gifts, and had it driven to where he was.

When the man came out to see everything, he was so amazed by it all. The wife also paid for her husband's favourite musician to show up for the day.

Source: Legit.ng