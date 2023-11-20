A heartwarming video of a young man who had his hair cut for the first time in ages after growing and braiding it went viral online

His mother was overjoyed that he decided to stop braiding his hair and showed him how much she appreciated his change

The man knew that his mother would be delighted by his gesture and did not hesitate to share her response on TikTok

An emotional video of a young man who underwent a dramatic transformation by having his hair cut for the first time in a long while after letting it grow and braiding it has touched many hearts online.

He decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise by showing her his new appearance and recording her reaction on his phone. His mother was ecstatic that he chose to ditch the braids and embrace a clean-cut look.

The mother was very excited. Photo credit: TikTok/@nifemi_99

Source: TikTok

She expressed her happiness and gratitude to him. The man anticipated that his mother would have a strong reaction to his makeover and wanted to capture the moment for posterity.

He later posted the video on TikTok, where it received a lot of love and praise from viewers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess mama:

“Try introducing a wife (me) to her. Let's see her reaction.”

The_ Only_Black _Ruru:

“She has been waiting for this for a long time now.”

Iya ejima:

“Glory be to Jesus.”

Ella Jay:

“Husband material.”

VarietiesbyTife:

“U just look like her Omotayo.”

Sam bavin:

“Derek mind low cut na good boy.”

DanielTheGoodbadboy:

“Now you look like my child that's my mom word.”

Famimis:

“The day my brother barbs is hair na my mama reaction be this I know they are dramatic.”

Source: Legit.ng