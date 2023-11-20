“Try Introducing Wife”: Son Unveils Himself to Mom After Having His First Hair Cut in a Long Time
- A heartwarming video of a young man who had his hair cut for the first time in ages after growing and braiding it went viral online
- His mother was overjoyed that he decided to stop braiding his hair and showed him how much she appreciated his change
- The man knew that his mother would be delighted by his gesture and did not hesitate to share her response on TikTok
An emotional video of a young man who underwent a dramatic transformation by having his hair cut for the first time in a long while after letting it grow and braiding it has touched many hearts online.
He decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise by showing her his new appearance and recording her reaction on his phone. His mother was ecstatic that he chose to ditch the braids and embrace a clean-cut look.
She expressed her happiness and gratitude to him. The man anticipated that his mother would have a strong reaction to his makeover and wanted to capture the moment for posterity.
He later posted the video on TikTok, where it received a lot of love and praise from viewers.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Princess mama:
“Try introducing a wife (me) to her. Let's see her reaction.”
The_ Only_Black _Ruru:
“She has been waiting for this for a long time now.”
Iya ejima:
“Glory be to Jesus.”
Ella Jay:
“Husband material.”
VarietiesbyTife:
“U just look like her Omotayo.”
Sam bavin:
“Derek mind low cut na good boy.”
DanielTheGoodbadboy:
“Now you look like my child that's my mom word.”
Famimis:
“The day my brother barbs is hair na my mama reaction be this I know they are dramatic.”
Little boy’s funny reaction to his mother’s new hairstyle
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a mother walking into her home after a new hairdo got people talking about how very expressive kids could be.
In the clip reshared by Daily Mail, immediately the woman opened the door, her son said: "You a hot mama!" as he opened his mouth in surprise.
The mother said that she was not expecting such a cute reaction from him. The woman had planned to get her husband to react instead.
Nigerian mum reacts after her son changed a hairstyle she didn't like
In another related story, Legit.ng reported that many Nigerian mums are known for their drama. This particular mum in a trending video is not different.
She was seen celebrating her son after he got a clean haircut.
The mum was said to have despised a particular haircut that the boy had and kept complaining about it.
