A Nigerian lady who loved to spread joy and happiness gifted five small business owners with some cash, and her act of kindness went viral on TikTok

The first woman she surprised with the money was overjoyed and hugged her tightly, expressing her gratitude for the generous gesture

The other recipients also thanked her warmly, but none matched the sheer delight of the first lady who sold bananas

A kind-hearted Nigerian lady who had a passion for bringing smiles to people’s faces decided to share her blessings with five small business owners who were struggling to make ends meet.

She recorded her generous act of giving them some cash and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly gained popularity and admiration.

Nigerian gifts small business women. Photo credit: TikTok/@sandysplace1

Source: TikTok

The first woman she approached with the unexpected gift was ecstatic and embraced her warmly, showing how much she appreciated the gesture.

She thanked her profusely and prayed for her, revealing that she sold bananas to support her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The other beneficiaries also reacted with gratitude and joy, but none displayed the same level of excitement as the first lady who was touched by the kindness of a stranger.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mummy shine reacted:

“The first woman's joy was endless.”

Satzy34 said:

“Honestly, I must confess this is beautiful.”

Beauty smart wrote:

“I can't even stop crying this first woman gat me crying GOD bless you for putting smile on her face.”

Bellashairworld:

“God bless you I know the secound woman at ringroad.”

Amy cute:

“Bless me so I can bless others,”

Falthful Boateng:

“The first ladies hug and joy speaks volume... God Richly bless you.”

User981894174256:

“Y am I crying.”

Odogwu Becky:

“May God Almighty continue to bless and protect you, may you never lack anything in life.”

Emmanuella:

“I know the second woman she sells bole close to my shopGod bless you for the smile you put on their faces.”

Lady begs for money on street, people support her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty Nigerian lady surprised many people when she carried a cardboard with words begging for iPhone 15 money.

Many people who saw her on the street asking for money were shocked and did not hide how they felt about it.

The lady (@meyiwa_vera) remained undaunted as people gave her some money. A man was seen offering his support.

Nigerian finds female beggar on street, gifts her N100k cash

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a beggar's kind gesture to a stranger has earned her bundles of cash from the same fellow in the space of seconds.

Nigerian comedian and content creator De General had pretended to be needy and sought help from the woman.

Shabbily dressed with a black bag, the Nigerian pleaded with the woman seated by the roadside and begged for money so he could eat.

Source: Legit.ng