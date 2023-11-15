A woman’s emotional reunion with her husband at a US airport after a long separation went viral on TikTok

A heartwarming video of a woman who embraced her husband at a US airport after being apart for a long time became a viral sensation on TikTok.

The woman shared her story of how they had a long-distance marriage and faced many challenges and obstacles to be together.

They were so happy together.

She finally succeeded in relocating him to the US, where they could start a new chapter of their life as a couple.

She expressed her happiness and gratitude for being reunited with her spouse.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shaqueena McFadden reacted:

“Congratulations to you.. It's a beautiful thing and it's a great feeling.”

Kay & Sunny:

“Thank yoU so much!! Yesss most definitely a beautiful thing when it's with the right one.”

Sandy wrote:

“Congratulations, may I ask how long the immigration process took? Can't wait for this day to come.”

Kay & Sunny responded:

“I filed end of July 2021. It was definitely a process, but worth it!”

Dreadedpeach:

“Aaawwww congratulations blessings on your journey and Union in marriage.”

Jessicaperez1005:

“Patiently waiting for my own E.So beautiful.”

Kay & Sunny:

“Yesss may the Lord do it for you! I found out that there is a reward in patience with God ALL

India:

“Congratulations i love this for you guys.”

