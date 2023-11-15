A TikTok video of an Oyinbo lady married to a Nigerian man waving the Nigerian flag with passion and joy melted hearts online

The woman stood in a hall near a podium, gripping the long flag firmly and waving it swiftly from side to side

As she did so, her husband walked behind her by chance, and the woman said that it was a perfect timing for him to do that even though they did not plan it

An adorable video of an Oyinbo woman who was married to a Nigerian man captured the hearts of many people on TikTok.

The video showed how the woman expressed her love and pride for her husband’s country by waving the Nigerian flag with fervour and excitement.

Lady waves Nigerian flag. Photo credit: TikTok/@leonamrieo

Source: TikTok

The woman was standing in a spacious hall close to a podium. She held the green and white flag firmly in her hands and waved it energetically from side to side, showing her enthusiasm and support.

As she did so, her husband walked behind her casually, unaware of her actions. The woman eventually noticed him and said it was perfect timing for him to appear behind her, even though they did not plan it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Urch Buck said:

“Why don't they marry the top model ones and the rich ones.”

Sayuri reacted:

“But what has he accepted of yours..?”

EASZ MAN:

“Nigerian go marry all this people finish ooo.”

Leona:

“Marry who you love not because of where they are from.”

Aisha:

“Wish you all the best our wife.”

Rosemary8678:

“You have choose well, you are welcome our wife.”

Deepbluesea:

“Nigeria is proud of you dear.”

Ibrahim Mohammed:

“More love to you from Nigeria.”

Elsabat:

“Nice take care of my brother am Nigerian.”

RoselynOlorunpomi:

“We are proud of yoU OUr wife. One love,”

Young Oyinbo wife shares happy moments with Nigerian husband

Meanwhile. Legit.ng earlier reported that the internet has been touched by a video that shows the happy marriage of a young interracial couple.

The video, shared widely on social media, features the wife, who is white, and the husband, who is Nigerian, enjoying a lovely moment together.

The wife, who has a beautiful smile, expresses her love and appreciation for her husband, who walks with her affectionately.

Oyinbo relocates to Nigeria with husband, shares her happy experience

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that an Oyinbo lady who moved to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband narrated her wonderful experience in a viral video.

The woman shared a video clip on social media where she opened up about her decision to leave her home country and settle down in Nigeria with her husband, whom she met and married abroad.

She said she was very happy and content with her new life in the West African country, which she described as beautiful and diverse.

Source: Legit.ng