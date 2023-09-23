A lady who devised a creative way to raise cash to bless a struggling Nigerian carried a placard begging for iPhone 15 money

Many passersby were too surprised to talk when they saw her begging as some gave her the little they had

The lady gathered all the money she had collected in a day and gave it to a random labourer for his hard work

A pretty Nigerian lady surprised many people when she carried a cardboard with words begging for iPhone 15 money.

Many people who saw her on the street asking for money were shocked and did not hide how they felt about it.

The lady begged for money to get iPhone 15 on the street. Photo source: @meyiwa_vera

Source: TikTok

Lady wanted iPhone 15 Pro Max

The lady (@meyiwa_vera) remained undaunted as people gave her some money. A man was seen offering his support.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Towards the end of the video, the lady walked towards a construction labourer and asked him to count the money she had gathered. She gave him everything.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

CLASSIC TORY said:

"So the iPhone 15 money na bricklayer collect am."

Thic Cinderella said:

"Was thinking she was actually begging money for iPhone 15… God bless you dear."

Bolarinwa said:

"Just be kind some will say me way never use iPhone 14 before and you wan buy iPhone 15 but just be kind."

Deeyor stanley said:

"I hope you still buy your iphone 15."

heyyyitsKemiron baby️ sad:

"The ending. I love how they waited till it finished guys and their rough play."

anyadikegoodness said:

"Once I broke na this be the next level."

Abike said:

"And I need money for iphone XR ooo."

big SHYLER said:

"@Baddest Lisa I go soon dey beg."

drandit said:

"See begging strategy."

Itz Bowhale said:

"If nah mam do this thing, shishi he no go collect. Them fit abuse am self make he go hustle."

Lady showed off pink iPhone 15

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a female tech reviewer who attended the Apple event on Tuesday, September 12, flaunted a pink version of iPhone 15.

The lady (@ijustine) stood beside other Apple lovers as they examined a wide range of iPhone 15 devices to see its incredible features.

Source: Legit.ng