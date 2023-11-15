A Nigerian groom's brother flew in from the UK to surprise him on his wedding day, and the heartwarming moment was captured on TikTok

His brother had earlier told the groom that he could not attend the wedding, and he was overjoyed when he saw him arrive unexpectedly in Nigeria

The video of the brother’s emotional reaction was captured in a video as he rolled on his bed excitedly, filled with joy

A touching video of a Nigerian groom who received an unexpected visit from his brother on his wedding day has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The groom’s brother, who lives in the UK, had pretended that he was unable to attend the wedding due to some reasons and secretly flew to Nigeria to surprise his sibling.

The video showed the moment the groom saw his brother walking into a room and how he emotionally reacted to the pleasant situation.

Thousands of people on social media have viewed the clip and have received a few comments from users who were moved by the brothers’ love and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Chukwubuikem Prec965 reacted:

“Bro nothing beats a brother's love... this video just made my heart warmer.”

Ada Aku Oma said:

“Lord pls U no my heart desire where my brothers are.”

Olabisi wrote:

“Siblings rope must not cut.”

Chuka373 commented:

“Mumu me dey shine teeth love is beautiful.”

lam lunar1 also commented:

“You go just know say this two join hands scatter house when they small.”

Drbells:

“Wish my 2 brothers can be like this. it is well.”

Julius:

“Bloooooodaly loveee.”

