Social media users have reacted to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result of a boy who sat for the exam between June and July 2023

The young boy exclaimed disappointedly as he went through the printed result which had eight F9

While some people picked holes in his result sheet, others trolled the young boy over his exam failure

A young Nigerian boy screamed as he went through his WAEC result and found out he had eight F9.

A video shared by @babaindia_comedy showing the boy's reaction upon seeing his result has generated a buzz online.

Illustrative image of a weeping man and the WAEC result in question. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, TikTok/@babaindia_comedy

Source: TikTok

"Wetin dey go on?" the boy exclaimed in Pidgin English as he looked at the result.

A look at the result showed he had F9 in mathematics, biology, chemistry, Christian religious studies, literature in English and others.

He managed a D in Economics. The name on the sheet is Osita Ona. Some netizens argued that the result was made up and not real.

Recall that WAEC withheld the results of 262,803 candidates shortly after the body announced that the results were out.

Reactions trail the WAEC result

enny_ rich said:

"It is fake.

"Chemistry and literature.

"Chemistry is for science and with the list of subject I think it for arts student."

user5365 said:

"Person serious boyfriend."

user8182949796774 said:

"Pablo still stress write weac dey there dey say school nah scam."

sylvester chuks said:

"Why economic come spoil your results na nawa person go read finish come fail economic."

White African said:

"Why chemistry and literature dey the same result our educational system ehh."

Twenty_ two savage said:

"Igbo boy wey suppose go learn trade dey go write waec."

jiskyo said:

"Why I dey see literature and chemistry in the same result."

Chiamaka Juliet said:

"You failed..nah wetin they go on."

Kronos said:

"Na economics spoil that result. E for be parallel."

Boy mocked for scoring 7 F9 in WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy became a laughingstock for having seven F9 in WAEC.

A Facebook user, Ibrahim Imam, shared the commercial student's result on the platform as he trolled him.

Extending his taunts to others who failed the 2023 WAEC exams, Ibrahim remarked that the body put them in sad moods. According to him, his "chest cut" upon seeing this particular result.

From the photo Ibrahim shared, Legit.ng observed that the undisclosed student scored F9 in seven of the nine subjects he sat for.

