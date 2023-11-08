A pregnant woman has delivered a baby inside a commercial bus that was headed for Warri, Delta state

A woman who shared a video from the delivery shed light on the passengers' reaction and the gender of the newborn

Internet users appreciated God for the safe delivery of the baby and the mother as they marvelled over the road incident

A pregnant woman has delivered a baby girl in a commercial vehicle headed to Warri, a town in Delta State.

TikTok user, @estacyc, shared a video from the incident on TikTok, noting that both mother and newborn are alive.

The woman reportedly delivered with ease. Photo Credit: @estacyc

Source: TikTok

@estacyc added that the woman delivered a baby girl and that passengers were excited at the development.

"Mother alive baby alive, passengers rejoicing .

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"GOD DID, a sweet bouncing baby girl,'' @estacyc wrote on TikTok.

In the clip, a woman in the background exclaimed that the new mum gave birth to the baby with ease.

Watch the video below:

People praise God

Loveth signature567 said:

"O lord I tap from this blessings Amen."

Joy_88880 said:

"Congratulations thanks Amen."

Babe said:

"Omo congratulations to mummy V oo, thank God for a successful ❤️my good Neighbor."

user4269208030546 said:

"May is name be glory I tap from your grace."

user5799821023267 said:

"If he is a boy, I will named him...Carlos and if she is a girl... I will named her Carlista."

Noney_Nwaeurop said:

"Glory be to God Almighty for everything."

user8266375861487 said:

"May his glory come on me oo God bless you all."

@Official Olagold said:

"Glory be to the most high God .

''Congrats sister."

Lady delivers baby in bus headed to Port Harcourt

In a related report, a pregnant lady delivered a baby in a commercial vehicle.

According to Ezebunwo Ichemati, who shared the story on Facebook, the said pregnant woman whose name could not be immediately ascertained was traveling from Bori to Port Harcourt when she went into labour.

Passengers and passersby were said to have quickly rallied around the woman and she was safely delivered of her baby.

Woman gives birth in bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had given birth in a bus.

In a video shared on Twitter by Gistreel, there was a large crowd gathered around the bus where the delivery took place.

An unidentified lady suspected to be a medical practitioner first carried the baby into a waiting medical bus of sorts. She is then followed by the mother of the newborn with security personnel on ground to prevent the excited crowd from interacting with the lady.

Source: Legit.ng