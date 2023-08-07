The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of candidates that sat for the 2023 West African Examination Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

WAEC through its boss in Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, noted that marking the results of over 1.6 million candidates was without complications

Since its establishment in 1951, WAEC continues to be one of the biggest and most globally recognised exams in West Africa

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed that the release of results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) can be accessed.

The examination body also disclosed that the certificate of candidates who sat for the examination can be obtained as well.

WAEC result is out. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

2023 WAEC, an improvement in pass rate

WAEC made this disclosure through Patrick Areghan, the National Officer of the examination agency, at a press conference in Yaba, Lagos, on Monday, August 7, Vanguard newspaper reported.

The examination body said out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld “due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”

Furthermore, Areghan announced an improvement in pass rate by candidates as a total of 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38 percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language or Mathematics, a Premium Times report noted.

His words:

“I am happy to announce that candidates who sat for the 2023 WASSCE and have no pending issue can assess their results, including their certificates."

Legit.ng reports that Monday's release of the results would offer a ray of hope for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng