A Nigerian woman is happy after she graduated from university in the United Kingdom.

On the day of her graduation, her joy was boundless, and she was full of praise for her husband.

The woman honoured her husband for paying her school fees.

The woman said her husband was the only one who paid her school fees for her to study abroad.

The graduate, @sini_vie said her husband paid £15,500 (N29 million) as school fees.

Her words:

"You see my husband? Man paid £14,500 for my fees without asking for a dime from me, even when I tried to help out. He will constantly say, go to school and graduate for me, dont worry about a thing, i got US. My husband will stay up with me whenever I had a deadline to submit any assessment and give me ideas on what to do. Leave am, MEN DEY!!"

Reactions as man pays fees for his wife

@Petite Folakemi said:

"Awww may God continue to bless his pocket. Congratulations to you both."

@bentino_nisher said:

"Big ups to him. Men dey women also still dey."

@Earners Media commented:

"Shout out to all responsible men out there."

@CocktailVendorInOgunState said:

"Congratulations sis. Hold him tight."

@~Eniola said:

"Not the ones asking what you bring to the table."

BARAKAT CONTENT CREATOR commented:

@Awww that’s so sweet, may his pocket never run dry."

@Nina_olive97 said:

"Wowwww that’s really amazing to hear. God bless and increase that man in Jesus name . He is blessed in the morning, day and night for treating his wife like that!"

Some Nigerian students asked to leave UK

Some Nigerian students who failed to pay their school fees as specified were asked to leave the UK without delay.

The students are studying various courses at Teesside University, UK, and they did not pay fees as required by the school.

They were removed from their courses and reported to the UK's Home Office, resulting in their visas being withdrawn.

