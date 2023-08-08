A released report by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed that 262,803 candidates that sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had their results withheld.

This development was made known by the head of the WAEC national office, Patrick Areghan, in a press briefing.

The national head of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, said the result withheld is 16.9 per cent of the total number of candidates who wrote the exam. Photo Credit: WAEC/Patrick Areghan

As reported by Daily Trust, Areghan revealed that the withheld results were in connection with a series of examination malpractice reports witnessed by the examination body during the exams.

He stated that the number is 16.29 per cent of the total number of candidates who sat for the exams.

Areghan blamed the lack of preparation and self-confidence for the failure of the 16.9 per cent of candidates whose results were withheld in connection with cheating.

He also stated that candidates' over-reliance on cheats further tarnished their chances of passing the examination.

Areghan said:

“The reasons for this are not far-fetched. Candidates are no longer ready to study, they lack self-confidence and preparations for examinations are poor. There is over-reliance on the so-called ‘Expo’, which is non-existent.

“Candidates got frustrated when they got to the examination hall and discovered that all they had celebrated was fake. This has pitiably led to some of them failing the examination.”

He added that all reported cases were being investigated, and reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for consideration and final decisions.

According to him, the committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools in due course.

He said:

“Candidates affected by these decisions can now call for redress if they so wish. This is our humble way of giving the candidates a fair hearing and thus, maintaining their fundamental human right.”

