A Nigerian boy had an abysmal outing in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) organised by WAEC

Of the nine subjects he sat for, the lad could only manage an E8 in one as he recorded F9 in the rest

Photo of his shocking 2023 WAEC result has stirred reactions on social media as people went through the subjects he sat for

While some people checked their WAEC results with joy, a Nigerian lad would probably be in tears after failing all subjects he sat for.

A Facebook user, Ibrahim Imam, shared the commercial student's result on the platform as he trolled him.

The boy failed 8 WAEC subjects, including mathematics and English. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Imam

Extending his taunts to others who failed the 2023 WAEC exams, Ibrahim remarked that the body put them in sad moods.

According to him, his 'chest cut' on seeing this particular result. Sharing the result, he wrote:

" I know book.

"I know book.

"That English question simple.

"I answer question 1.

"Give me extra sheets.

"Waec don give them sad mood.

"Nah so my chest cut for this result.

"F9.

"E8.

"#2023WAEC."

The student had E8 in one subject

From the photo Ibrahim shared, Legit.ng observed that the undisclosed student scored F9 in eight of the nine subjects he sat for.

The student recorded F9 in English, mathematics, commerce, financial accounting, bookkeeping, Islamic studies, economics and civic education.

He, however, scored E8 in Biology.

People expressed surprise upon seeing the boy's result

Áyò Mìdè said:

"O boy."

Mummcy Harjikhe said:

"U are doing good."

Masters Swot said:

"Aa h bad boy."

Mï Dhē said:

"You too fail."

Source: Legit.ng