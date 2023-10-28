A young lady has cried out online over her painful experience in FUTO on her matriculation day

In a video, she claimed that they were being extorted by a group of boys who posed at different junctions

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many criticising the boys for their actions

A young Nigerian lady with the handle @esty1183 on TikTok has cried out over extortion in school.

The lady who recently gained admission into the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) claimed that several boys laid siege at different junctions and demanded money from them before letting them pass the road on their matriculation day.

Lady laments over experience at FUTO Photo credit: @esty1183/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady claims over N10k was required to please the boys

According to Esty, she and her friends agreed to pay N2500 at every junction and at the end of the day, the expense was over N10k.

In her words:

"Just for us to go for our matriculation, my fellow students concluded that we will pay them N2,500 for each junction. That's before you reach school you will spend like 10 to 15k. This isn't fair at all."

Reactions trail video of boys collecting money in FUTO

Netizens have taken turns to react to the video shared on the TikTok app.

@onlyonechichii said:

"If I have car eeeh, blood go flow that day. Definitely not my blood sha. When they see me on high speed no be person go tell them."

@001hasekisultana wrote:

"It’s the ones saying it’s a normal thing for me."

@manonfiretg said:

"People una just they whine do normal thing for school."

@nenye_nwa24 commented:

"I remember those days in futo. I used to quarrel my street people that year."

@donmayor1020 added:

"My guy parent them paid 1k each for a full 14 seater bus that came for his own matric then for Nekede."

@user56560265966375 added:

"Esty is a normal thing just that the price is too much u fit beg with the one u get ok e go soon rich ur turn."

@gifty3389 added:

"Is either they pour you water or you give money but 2500 too much sha."

