Manchester United have sent an official message to Amad Diallo following Ivory Coast's exit from the 2026 World Cup

The Red Devils winger scored an equaliser against Norway in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 30

The 23-year-old also etched his name in the history books for the Elephants at the Mundial

Manchester United have sent a heartfelt message to Amad Diallo following Ivory Coast's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 30.

The 23-year-old winger was one of the standout performers for the Elephants, scoring in their 2-1 Round of 32 defeat to Norway at Dallas Stadium, USA.

Manchester United send a bold message to Amad Diallo after Ivory Coast crashes out in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Aric Becker / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Vikings took the lead in the 39th minute through Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after a lively first half.

The African giant responded strongly after the interval and found a deserved equaliser in the 74th minute when Diallo finished calmly after a well-worked attacking move.

Diallo became the first Ivorian player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

The contest looked destined for extra time before Manchester City striker Erling Haaland struck the decisive goal in the 86th minute, finishing from close range to send Norway into the Round of 16 and end Ivory Coast's historic World Cup campaign, per Sofa Scores.

The prolific Norwegian striker secured their first-ever victory in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland preserved the advantage in the closing stages with an outstanding save to tip Amad's dangerous free-kick over the crossbar, per ESPN.

Manchester United hail Amad

Manchester United have praised Amad Diallo for his performances with Ivory Coast at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Amad Diallo becomes the first Ivory Coast player to score at the World Cup knockout stage. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, the Red Devils commended the 23-year-old winger for his impressive displays throughout the tournament.

The club highlighted his resilience and impact despite the Elephants' Round of 32 exit to Norway.

The Premier League club also urged Diallo to take a well-earned break before returning to Old Trafford to begin preparations for the 2026/27 season. It read:

"Hold your head high, Amad — you did your country proud 🇨🇮

"Rest up and we'll see you soon ❤️"

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Manchester United fans. Read them below:

@Capital_johzie said:

"Classy words from the club. @Amaddiallo_19 carried the weight of a nation on young shoulders and didn't flinch. That experience in a continental final will make him twice the player for @ManUtd. Rest up, recover, and come back sharper. 🔴"

@_calton_05 wrote:

"Although, Ivory Coast was defeated, Amad reqlly tried to carry his team to round of 16 but it was in vain."

@Skypoetofficial adde:

"Thank you for shouting him out. They glossed over him completely in favour of just praising Diamonde for running back a few yards to win the ball back as if that was more impressive than Amad’s actual wonder goal."

Patrice Motsepe sends message to Ivory Coast

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe published a post on his Instagram page, showing support for Ivory Coast ahead of their match against Norway.

CAF will hope that Ivory Coast overcomes Norway and reach the Round of 16 to continue the continent’s impressive run at the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng