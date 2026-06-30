The president of Guinness World Records (GWR), Alistair Richards, has sent a signed certificate to a Nigerian doctor, Dr Onyinyechukwu Francis-Ahuchogu, for being part of a historic achievement

Reacting to the development, Dr Onyinyechi displayed the GWR certificate she received and thanked the University College London (UCL) and the organising team for providing her a platform to be a part of history

Dr Onyinyechukwu was one of the over 400 participants who simultaneously decorated greeting cards at the Wilkins Building on the university's main campus

Dr Onyinyechukwu Francis-Ahuchogu, a Nigerian doctor, has flaunted the signed certificate she received from Alistair Richards, the global president of Guinness World Records, since February 2008, for being part of the team that achieved a historic feat.

The Nigerian doctor stated that the certificate is an official reminder of how truly amazing she is.

Dr Onyinyechukwu expresses her excitement after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate. Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski, LinkedIn/Dr. Onyinyechukwu F.

Source: Getty Images

Dr Onyinyechukwu, who served as the medical director at Wigwe University Clinic, Nigeria, appreciated the University College London (UCL), where she is currently completing an MSc in Health Informatics, and the entire organising team for providing her with a platform and the opportunity to be part of the incredible achievement.

She wrote on LinkedIn:

"I got mail!

"It’s not every day you receive a certificate signed by Alistair Richards, President of Guinness World Records. It's an official reminder of how truly amazing I am. Please allow me blow my trumpet today 😅.

"I’m truly grateful to UCL and the entire organising team for providing the platform and opportunity to be part of this incredible achievement. My sincere thanks as well to Guinness World Records for ensuring such a seamless process.

"Here’s to achieving even greater milestones ahead."

Why did GWR give Nigerian doctor certificate

The GWR certificate was an official confirmation that Dr Onyinyechukwu was part of the over 400 people who achieved a GWR title for the most people decorating cards simultaneously by University College London and Students' Union UCL (both in the UK) in London, UK on June 4, 2026.

The successful world-record attempt featured over 400 participants simultaneously decorating greeting cards and was held at the Wilkins Building on the university's main campus as part of the UCL 200 Summer Festival.

Dr Onyinyechukwu gets a Guinness World Records certificate for being a part of an historic feat. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Dr. Onyinyechukwu F.

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady celebrated for her GWR certification

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's GWR achievement below:

Roheema Salaudeen said:

"Guinness World Record holder clock itttt.

"Congratulations 🥳."

Nonyelum Okechukwu said:

"Hearty Congratulations Doc. Always knew you had it in you. Keep cresting to new heights 🎉."

Rawleka Wilson said:

"So happy you took part with us! Congratulations."

Ejikeme Vivian said:

"Congratulations, this is well deserved. Certificates signed by the President of Guinness World Records do not land in everyone's mailbox, blow that trumpet as loud as you want today."

Saviour Sammy said:

"You're doing amazingly well.

"Congratulations."

"Eleta Peace Favour said:

"You need to blow that trumpet louder girl. Big congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man with three Guinness World Records had claimed that he is the first Nigerian to be recognised in the individual category of GWR.

Nigerian wigmaker gets Guinness World Records certification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian wigmaker had been certified by the Guinness World Records for breaking the record for the longest handmade wig.

The lady achieved this feat in July 2023 after she completed the wig, which measured 351.28 metres (1,152 feet 5 inches).

The organisation, which has been bombarded with requests from Nigerians, took to its Instagram page on January 3, 2024, to announce this feat.

Source: Legit.ng