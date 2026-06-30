FG has approved NYSC reforms introducing specialised training streams and a redesigned service structure

Corps members have been set to choose from 11 career-focused areas under the new orientation system

NYSC orientation has been reorganised to include values, career preparation, and specialised skills development

The Nigerian government has approved major reforms for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), introducing a new structure aimed at making the scheme more practical, career-focused, and useful for graduates.

The reforms were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during its meeting on Monday, June 29.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the government will keep the one-year duration of the NYSC programme but introduce major changes to improve its operations.

NYSC enters a new phase as FG approves 11 specialised streams to give corps members career-focused training and practical skills. Photo: NYSC

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The approved reforms include the digitalisation of the scheme, a shift from the current military-style leadership structure to civilian management, and a redesigned NYSC uniform.

NYSC Orientation Camp to have three new phases

As part of the reforms, the NYSC orientation programme will be reorganised into three different stages.

Hadiza Bala Usman, special adviser on policy coordination to the president, said the first two weeks of the orientation camp will focus on civic responsibility, national values, leadership development, and nation-building.

The second stage will focus on preparing corps members for life after service through career planning, financial literacy, business development, entrepreneurship, and access to funding opportunities.

The final two weeks will involve specialised training based on the career path selected by each corps member.

Corps members to choose from 11 specialised areas

Under the new system, NYSC members will select one of 11 specialised streams during registration.

The government said the move is designed to connect graduates’ academic backgrounds and career interests with practical skills needed in the economy.

The approved specialised streams are:

Agric Corps Medical Corps Education Corps Tech and Digital Corps Legal Corps Public Service Corps Infrastructure Corps Green Corps Enterprise Corps Creative Economy Corps Paramilitary and Security Corps

FG introduces 11 options that could reshape how Nigerian graduates experience NYSC. Photo: otta gossip

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Usman said the new approach is designed to bridge the gap between university education and workplace demands by giving corps members practical training aligned with their interests and professional goals.

The reforms will change the orientation camp experience for future NYSC members, combining national service with career preparation and skills development tailored to Nigeria’s evolving economic needs.

NYSC gets seven major reforms after 53 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government approved major NYSC reforms aimed at transforming the scheme into a skills-driven and youth-focused programme.

The changes include technology-based mobilisation, redesigned orientation camps, career-focused assignments, and improved camp standards.

The government said the reforms are designed to prepare corps members with skills and opportunities for a changing economy.

FG plans NYSC overhaul with N2bn fund

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the federal government proposed a major NYSC overhaul, including a ₦2 billion Innovation Fund to modernise the scheme.

The reforms aim to align corps members’ deployment with key sectors such as health, education, agriculture and technology.

Officials said the plan would make NYSC more sustainable, digital-focused, and better equipped to prepare graduates for work.

Source: Legit.ng