A video which showed the happy moment seven young men celebrated their matriculation has left the internet in awe

Congratulations poured in from all quarters as people wished them well while praying for them also to witness their convocation

Many who saw the video advised them to concentrate on their studies and work hard as they start a new phase of their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Seven young men recently celebrated their matriculation in a heartwarming display of unity, friendship and achievement.

In the clip shared by @migbiis on TikTok, the young men gathered together wearing matriculation gowns while waiting for their friends to join them.

Matric boys take magical friendship picture. Photo source: TikTok/@migbiis

Source: TikTok

Immediately, they all put on their matriculation caps, then crossed their hands on their chest, creating a symbol of solidarity as they posed to take photos.

Although the school's name was not disclosed, netizens have taken to the comment section to congratulate them, while some jokingly asked them to wait for their first semester results, which will humble them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A TikTok user @4kt_keeda jokingly dared them to remake a video after their first-semester results.

The footage so far has gathered over 13,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok

Social media reaction:

@favourkwu said:

"congratulation, dear...Looking forward to your convocation."

@ujunwaaaaa said:

" I do die na matrix make Una do this thing chai Congrat."

@_demon_013 said:

"No worry, first-semester result go humble Una"

@jkayhoh5 commented:

"Wu day celebrates matriculation u go c shege Promax."

@favourkwu said:

"Congratulations, dear...Looking forward to your convocation."

@kingthebadguy said:

"As Una post like…Una go post like that too on your graduation day bless."

@lastb0rn4 said:

"Make ur GP get peace of mind too oo."

@Great weli.

Some of una go drop out soon, no worry

Watch video:

Nigerian Lady Finally Wears Matriculation Gown After 5 Years

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit. ng previously reported about a lady who finally wears a matriculation gown after 5years.

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she shared photos from her matriculation ceremony, a thing she had wanted for years.

Celebrating the personal feat, the lady shared four photos where she struck different poses in the gown.

Her post had gathered over 12,000 likes with numerous comments while Legit.ng was writing the report.

Source: Legit.ng