A young Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing off his oyinbo woman

Despite the wide age gap between them, the man treated his older lover well and took her to his family

Many people who reacted to his video on TikTok wanted to know his reason for dating the woman

A young Nigerian man who brought his older oyinbo lover to Nigeria has made a video of their outing together.

After the woman got to the country, the man (@oraclenation4) took her out on a date and fed her as if they were both young lovers.

Young black man and older white lady in love

The woman had a nice experience, going by the smile on her face, as they conversed over their food.

In another TikTok video on the man's page, the man and his old lover dressed in traditional attire, with his hand over her shoulder.

He also took the woman to the village to see his family. Nigerians had mixed reactions to their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ms.Weaves said:

"This is getting out of hand."

Margie Toves said:

"People can be so rude love is only a number age shouldn’t matter."

oluchiimaculeter said:

"Money is the energy."

Nana kwame said:

"And it’s always 9ja guys 9 ja no ,Dey carry last."

CHIBIYK said:

"This woman senior ur grandmother. Is good to say the truth. I come peace."

Mr Powerful said:

"Anything way bring money for table do am bro."

WEALTH said:

"Nawa ooo, E get things I no fit do for money oo."

nnahsiraymsamura said:

"Enjoy what you love."

Vivian wondered:

"Abeg wetin ur mama dey call her,i wan know?"

nastyrev619 said:

"Your papers are settled."

user7465683249328 wondered:

"How can you be with your grandmother."

Another lover and oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him.

The man's countenance showed that he was happy with his love life.

