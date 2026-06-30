The Edo State chapters of AGN and PMAN endorsed Edo Carnival 2026, dismissing claims that entertainers were excluded from the planning process.

Organisers unveiled the carnival theme, "The Spirit of Edo," saying it celebrates Edo's cultural heritage, unity, artistic excellence and tourism potential.

Government officials, cultural stakeholders and celebrities attended the unveiling, with organisers promising a world-class carnival under Governor Monday Okpebholo's administration.

The Edo State chapters of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the Performing Musicians Employers' Association of Nigeria (PMAN) have endorsed the planned Edo Carnival 2026, backing the event after organisers unveiled its official theme.

The support came as Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Limited on Sunday unveiled the theme, "The Spirit of Edo", at a ceremony in Benin City, dismissing speculation that entertainers and industry stakeholders had been excluded from preparations for the festival.

Edo Carnival 2026 gains support from AGN and PMAN photo: Edo

Source: Facebook

The Edo AGN chapter, led by its chairman, Opute, and the state PMAN chapter, led by Esther Edopkayi Ibagua, pledged support for the carnival and commended the organisers for what they described as an inclusive planning process.

The groups said the initiative would help promote Edo State's cultural heritage while creating opportunities for the creative industry.

The theme was unveiled at an event held at Protea Hotel in Benin City, attended by government officials, entertainment figures, cultural stakeholders and invited guests.

Organisers said "The Spirit of Edo" emerged after consultations with stakeholders and was chosen to reflect the state's cultural heritage, unity and artistic excellence, while positioning Edo as a tourism destination.

Among the dignitaries present were Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, representatives of Sazy Oil and Gas, Commissioner for Finance Hon. Emmanuel Okoebor, Commissioner for Information Prince Kassim Afegbua, Director-General of Tourism Lady Vivian Elabor, Commissioner of Police CP Monday Agbonika, Director of the Department of State Services Isaac Ikechukwu Chikere, and Nollywood actress and producer Yvonne Jegede.

Edo Carnival organisers praise participants after successful maiden edition Photo: Edo

Source: Getty Images

Organizers expressed confidence that Edo Carnival 2026, under the leadership of Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo and in partnership with Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Limited, will deliver a memorable celebration of Edo's rich artistic and cultural heritage.

Edo Carnival winners paid as organisers address

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edo Carnival band competition were officially presented with their prizes at a ceremony held on April 18, 2026.

The carnival, which captured public attention with its vibrant displays and energetic performances, had, in the weeks following its conclusion, been overshadowed by complaints from some participants over delays in prize disbursement.

The concerns, widely shared on social media, fueled speculation and raised questions about the credibility of the carnival and its backers.

The concerns, widely shared on social media, fueled speculation and raised questions about the credibility of the carnival and its backers.

However, the narrative shifted at the prize presentation ceremony in Benin City, where beneficiaries gathered to receive their long-awaited rewards in an atmosphere marked by relief, excitement, and renewed confidence.

He stated unequivocally that the Edo State Government was not the organiser of the event but merely a supporter, alongside corporate partners and other stakeholders. According to him, claims accusing the government of failing to pay participants were false, misleading, and unfair.

Source: Legit.ng