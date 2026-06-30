PDP chieftain, Bode George, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for pushing for the creation of state police

The PDP chieftain, in an interview, said he has been pushing for the decentralisation of the security architecture for a long time

Recall that Bode George is a long-time critic of President Tinubu, since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999

Bode George, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended President Bola Tinubu for pushing for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in the Yoruba language in a viral video, said the decentralisation of the security architecture is what he has been pushing for and that he was amazed that Tinubu's administration is walking the same path.

Bode George commends President Bola Tinubu for the creation of state police Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu had formally transmitted the Constitution Alteration Bill, which sought the creation of the State Police Service. The Senate is expected to debate the bill on Wednesday, during its emergency sittings.

When the National Assembly passes the bill, it will be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification. He stressed that the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the 36 state assemblies before the president could assent to it.

Reacting to the development, George, who has been an ardent critic of President Tinubu, commended the move and described it as a welcome development. He added that it is not ideal for an officer who did not understand the geography and culture of a people to be deployed to such an area.

The PDP chieftain's video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Musa said only the opposition parties are criticising the establishment of state police:

"Oppositions are the ones sad and heartbroken about the state police because it has taken away the ability for them to keep politicising insecurity."

Tolulope Kotun commended the PDP chieftain, citing his experience as a retired military officer:

"For the opposition wailing against State Police, this is Bode George, BAT's arch-enemy, expressing joy at the creation of state police. He said, if something is good, let us praise it. I don't think anyone qualifies to speak about security more than him; he is a retired military man."

Victor commended Bode George:

"Only time Chief Bode George had made good sense. As a retired Naval officer, he understands the dynamics of what has plagued our security challenges. I admire him for his candour in leaving politics aside and salute Asiwaju for this state police decision."

Sonyer Rex said Bode George has finally admitted good governance:

"We thank God this papa can admit good governance at last, he can now rest his mind and stay in Nigeria as he promised to relocate to another Africa country before now. Renewed Hope Agenda, thank you PBAT."

You can watch the full video on X here:

Source: Legit.ng