Peter Obi calls for transparency by urging INEC to publish candidates' academic credentials ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi emphasises building public trust through accountable leadership in Nigeria's electoral process

The NDC faces legal challenges as Obi's name is confirmed on the INEC portal amid broader national issues

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publicly release the academic certificates and credentials submitted by all candidates contesting elective positions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi made the call while reacting to questions contained in INEC nomination forms, especially those relating to certificate authenticity and the mental fitness of political aspirants.

Peter Obi calls on INEC to release educational credentials of 2027 election candidates. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@inecofficial

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra State governor said publishing such documents would promote accountability and allow Nigerians to properly assess candidates seeking public office.

Obi highlights need for public confidence

According to Obi, transparency in the electoral process is necessary to rebuild trust and ensure leaders meet the required standards.

“Have you ever presented a forged certificate to INEC? Again, the answer is either Yes or No. This raises another important question: Why shouldn’t INEC, in the interest of ensuring that our leaders are exemplary in following the rules and to strengthen public confidence in our electoral process, publish the academic certificates and credentials submitted by every candidate seeking elective office?

“Transparency strengthens democracy and builds public trust. Nigeria’s problems are too serious for politics as usual. It is time for leadership defined by competence, character, capacity, compassion, and commitment to service.”

Obi links leadership to national challenges

Obi also questioned whether Nigeria’s current political leadership was addressing major challenges such as insecurity, economic hardship and alleged misuse of public resources.

He argued that a responsible government should treat these issues as emergencies by bringing together security agencies, experts and community leaders to find lasting solutions.

The development comes amid legal issues surrounding the NDC’s registration, with the party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson, recently confirming that Obi’s name had been uploaded on the INEC portal.

Tinubu's aide says 2027 will be different

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency has dismissed concerns that Peter Obi could become a major challenge to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the Tinubu administration is confident of its chances and believes its record in office will help it secure victory at the polls.

Dare made the comments during an interview on Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, where he said the government is focused on delivering results rather than worrying about opposition figures.

Source: Legit.ng