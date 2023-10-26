After news of Nkechi Blessing and her young lover Xxssive unfollowing each other on Instagram, the actress has spoken

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Nkechi did not deny or accept the viral news

The actress noted that her side of the story does not matter and urged everyone to leave things as it is

Popular actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to address rumours concerning her relationship.

There were speculations that the actress and her young lover Xxssive had broken up after they allegedly unfollowed each other.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to breakup rumours

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Nkechi noted that her side of the story does not matter and things should remain the way they are.

The actress did not deny or confirm the news despite how she flaunted her lover and their 'ship' on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nkechi Blessing's post

The actress' statement got netizens dragging her over her love life. Read the comments gathered below:

spiritual_sambo:

"Vdm typing also, how many men you don use in a space of 1 year nawa o"

chizzy_beauty_home_salon:

"Hmmmm na 1 year una just do ooo so no more twine for clothes again."

classic_mamcorente:

"Make una leave person relationship face una life now buh fr who else can guess wetin cause d fight, Xx nor Dey spend fr nkechi."

gistandmemesblog:

"Both are still together....they just catching cruise."

wake.upblog:

"These kind of women can never remain in a relationship or marriage because the spirit of prostitution will keep calling them."

allymaah:

"Nkechi blessing stop dating boys abeg."

mvvfasaalagos:

"Simole, the boy wasn’t getting paid enough for the disrespect he was getting from men on the street. He had to leave, I know this update when I been broke."

most_cases11:

"All these ones with spiritual husbands here and there, you go jump from one relationship to another tire, Dey play! No go pray!"

tessie_interiorscapes:

"Your side of the story no really dey important cos we no get strength for your back and forth December don near finish."

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend slams Verydarkman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' man, Xxssive, took a stand against a TikTok influencer, Verydarkman, who made an allegation against her.

The actress' lover took to Instagram to warn the TikTok influencer not to insult him and his family.

Not stopping there, the young businessman threatened to take maximum legal action against anyone who tried to dent his reputation.

