A Nigerian lady who used all savings to process a visa regretted her action after she was given fake travelling papers

The lady revealed that she spent N2.5m and sent the whole money to the agent who ended up defrauding her

Nigerians who reacted to her story said she should have done the visa application by herself through a phone

A Nigerian lady who paid the sum of N2.5m to get a visa was defrauded by the agent she paid to. She cried her eyes sore.

A caption on the video reshared by @instablog9ja said that she used all her savings all the savings to process the visa.

The video kept wiping tears as she cried more. Her eyelids were puffy. Many people in the comment section pitied her condition.

Some Instagram users offered to help her as they asked for her contact.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

peachyfrank said:

"It will never be better for that criminal agent . May heaven arise and fight your battles. Don’t cry no more . Am so sorry my dear God will bring helpers your way. With the Lever of hardship in this Nigeria somebody get mind do you this , that man will never see good in life . Praying for you."

tonia.gram_ said:

"Ahhh. Tiktokers. You’re in pain and you still get time to put background music?"

princess_shally2 said:

"Why do people use agent??? Something you can do yourself when you have a functional phone and internet. I did my visa application myself in vfs and just one try I got it."

i_am_your_light___ said:

"Post the agent number. Men go track and run am. No lele. If na true,post am. I go get the man and you go see your money. Post am."

funkiefied said:

"Learn to do this things yourselves. It’s not rockets science fgs."

shoegarsbychi said:

"Arrest him he will produce the money!!!"

Source: Legit.ng