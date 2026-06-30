A migration expert has warned of risks as stranded Nigerians await evacuation amid South Africa's xenophobic tensions

Dr Kudus Adebayo urged faster government action to protect citizens willing to return home, as he stated the risks

The expert also criticised South Africa’s response while calling for stronger protection of foreigners’ rights

Barely a few hours before a reported deadline for Nigerian nationals and other foreigners to leave South Africa amid xenophobia tensions, a migration expert has warned of serious consequences if the Nigerian government fails to act swiftly.

Some Nigerians who have expressed willingness to return home are reportedly stranded in South Africa, awaiting evacuation as promised by the authorities.

South Africa’s reported xenophobia-related groups have set Tuesday, July 30, 2026, as a deadline for Nigerians and other foreign nationals to leave the country.

Expert warns Nigeria to act fast as stranded citizens face uncertainty amid South Africa xenophobia tension. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Delay is dangerous - Expert warns

A migration expert, who spoke with Legit.ng, however, called on the Nigerian government to speed up efforts to evacuate citizens willing to return home.

Dr Kudus Adebayo of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, said Nigerians in South Africa fall into two broad categories: those eager to leave and those who prefer to remain.

He added that for those willing to return, there should be no delay in facilitating their evacuation.

His words:

“The majority of people do not subscribe to leaving because, as a famous poet said, ‘nobody leaves their home unless the home is the mouth of a shark. So many people would still want to take their chances with South Africa instead of returning home.

“As for those who are waiting, we have seen some videos online where people complained of not getting a response from the government regarding their evacuation.”

Stranded Nigerians face security concerns

According to Dr Adebayo, as Nigerians are now congregated at a specific location in South Africa, the tendency that they are easy targets of attack is high.

"A lot of people have prepared and are stranded, but are unable to leave because they are waiting on the government.

“The interesting thing is that they are already assembled at a location.

“This means that those spaces where they are assembled, waiting to be evacuated, are potential target spaces because we don’t know the kind of violence mobilisation that is being planned towards the deadline given by the xenophobic attackers. It means that a lot of security has to be put in place to protect those who have gathered in those spaces," he added

Government urged to coordinate its response

The migration scholar worried that nobody knows the kind of preparation made by the Nigerian government to protect its citizens from the imminent attacks of xenophobia.

Dr Kudus Adebayo shares concerns over Nigerians in South Africa and calls for stronger protection and coordination. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For the families at home, Dr Adebayo noted that there is perplexity:

“As for the families back home, they are perplexed because they don’t know what might happen to those who have chose to stay in South Africa against all odds and even those who are now stranded.

"I believe that the Nigerian government should have an integrated perspective or framework to address the current climate of fear.

“Government should work with different groups such as community leaders (at home), community peace associations and Nigerians in the Diaspora Associations to ensure there is calm in the communities and, as much as possible, ensure a working system that will accelerate bringing the willing migrants back home peacefully."

Expert criticises South Africa’s xenophobia response

While arguing that the Nigerian government should be proactive, Dr Adebayo sees the South African government's subtle tolerance of xenophobia as an issue of concern.

As he put it:

“There is no alternative to xenophobia other than having a policy that addresses the anomaly and ensures it is ceased. In that case, the Nigerian state must continually invoke the rules and principles that state the obligations of the South African government as a member of the United Nations and the African Union.

“They must do the right thing by protecting foreigners within their borders.

“If you say these people are undocumented, there are procedures to address that. You cannot shift that responsibility to mob action.

“It means the Nigerian government must continue to pressure the South African government to do the right thing under international law and protect the freedom of movement and people’s rights to life and property, while working to get people out.”

Ramaphosa speaks on South Africa's migrant tensions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against threats and intimidation as anti-migrant tensions rise ahead of the June 30 deadline.

He said immigration concerns must be addressed through lawful processes, not violence or ultimatums from activist groups.

Source: Legit.ng