Mabel Makun, wife of comedian AY, has taken to social media to express her frustrations about the country's economic crises

She lamented that the high exchange rate is killing businesses and draining people's finances

Mabel added that affordability is a luxury in many households, and parents are now withdrawing their children from school

Comedian AY's wife, Mabel Makun, isn't happy about the state of things in the country that she had to go to social media to pour out her pain.

She expressed dissatisfaction about how fast the rate of dollar exchange is killing businesses and how prices of items are increasing in the market.

Mabel asks for a way out of Nigeria's problem

Not done with her vexation, the mother of two explained how the commoner could no longer afford a loaf of bread and the fact that some parents cannot cope with the high rate of school fees by withdrawing their wards from school.

Mabel completed her message by asking the way out of all the problems she had listed earlier in her short letter.

Fans react to AY's wife's message about the state of things in Nigeria

Netizens have reacted to the message Mabel wrote on her social media. Here are some of the comments below.

@adaezeeofficial:

"It is good that it is affecting all tribes.Una never see anything, they are busy sharing 150m suvs to themselves cos the roads are bad ."

@laura_anicetus:

"Tell Toyin Abraham, Asiwaju baby."

@busaribrymoore:

"They asked us to patronise made in Nigeria production, but the same Nigeria manufacturing companies are closing down. No good road and electricity or government support to sustain the business."

@kingjosiahmba:

"In a normal country, about 90% of the citizens will be on the streets to remove this administration, but what do I know ."

@nene_kusi:

"When we had the opportunity to vote someone who had fresh and innovative ideas, some said no."

@benard_iii:

"A town hall different from bulaba ."

@9jawoman:

"Ironically, the people that ‘occupied Naija’ in 2012 have suddenly lost their voices."

@pius.avant:

"Guys pls Check up on your APC friends and colleagues if they are still standing

@temmyalloy:

"My sister if you ask me nah who I go ask.... nah to just dey drink water and mind our business oooo."

@mizz_dorah:

"At first it was kinda funny “ but now ehh if you enter market you will weep."

