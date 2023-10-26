A Nigerian woman asks her dad for money on WhatsApp, but his reply leaves her speechless. Watch the viral TikTok video and find out what he said.

A WhatsApp chat between a Nigerian woman and her father has gone viral on TikTok after she shared it online

The woman asked her dad for some money to buy food, saying that her mum had ignored her plea and her dad’s reply to her request left many people amused and curious about whether he sent her the money or not

A hilarious WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian woman and her father has taken the internet by storm after she posted it on TikTok.

The woman, who was apparently hungry and broke, sent a message to her dad asking him for some money to get something to eat.

Nigerian lady requests for money from Dad and gets funny response. Photo credit: TikTok/@khemmysorlar

She claimed that she had tried to contact her mum, but she did not get any response from her.

Her dad’s witty and sarcastic reply to her begging message left many people laughing and wondering about the outcome of their chat.

Did he eventually send her the money she needed or did he leave her hanging?

The viral TikTok video has attracted thousands of views and comments from curious and amused netizens.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elizabeth reacted:

"Abey post your dad."

Omilent said:

"Dị mirror on the beat."

LavishXchange wrote:

"You sure say your daddy no be DJ."

Loner commented:

"Abeg I wan Dey under your papa record."

Chichichichi:

"Manhood is proud of ur dad ..japa fun billing of any type."

Harbyolar:

"You sure say your Dad no be baba kikiski."

Katerine:

"Lols.. ur daddy no Dey hear anything again oo egbon asake."

Harikey:

"Lol I wish mine is still alive may his soul rest in peace."

Mamab2255:

"May my daddy soul rest in peace."

