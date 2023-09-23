A Nigerian man who always talked to his baby daughter as if she was old enough to understand made a video

The man asked the baby why she was always disturbing everybody in their compound with her cries

The newborn looked at her father with so much curiosity and attention that got many Tiktokers laughing

A funny Nigerian father made a TikTok video with his baby as he warned the toddler against crying and disturbing everybody.

Supported by two pillows on the chair, the baby looked at her dad with rapt attention as if she understood what he was saying.

Newborn baby maintained serious face

The man (@princekubas1) even pulled his ear to warn about her incessant cries. He said the baby was always disturbing their compound. The father said:

"I don't even know what is making you to cry. I'm not joking. I'm talking, don't talk."

Many Nigerians who saw the serious composure of the baby in the clip could not stop laughing.

Priceless said:

"This is me paying attention to advice I won’t work with."

Ben said:

"Why she wear gloves? Na future Onana."

TheEbunes said:

"Just get her own apartment."

faithsunday3929 said:

"In her mind she will be like wetin dis man dey talk sef him go explain tire no evidence."

FIELDING_JR said:

"Baby be like what’s this man’s problem."

goddess said:

"The baby is just looking at you like is this man ok."

Horlabhiziomologbalogba said:

"See as the baby serious she only blink her eye once."

user310874429235 said:

"Omo the baby is very serious listening to the talking father."

KoKelly said:

"I’m so curioussss…like I seriously want to know what was going through her mind in that moment."

