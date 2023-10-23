In a hilarious video, a Nigerian dad lapped his pretty wife in a bid to teach his newborn daughter how to behave

The man said their daughter was in the habit of crying like a town crier and cricket and sought to fix it

The cute baby looked at his demonstration with rapt attention as the man spoke to her like an adult

A Nigerian dad left many in stitches as he used his wife to teach his newborn daughter named Roshni how to act maturely.

"Teaching my baby how to behave as a good child by not crying and disturbing everyone," the man captioned his video showing the funny demonstration.

In the clip, the kid sat on the cushion chair and watched her dad with rapt attention as he demonstrated.

The man fed his wife, who was on his lap, milk from a feeding bottle and directed the baby to watch and learn.

He funnily pecked and hailed his wife for being a 'good child' as he shaded the cute kid for being the opposite due to her constant crying.

People came to the defence of Roshni

BigZark said:

"Justice for this baby… this intimidation must stop. Baby we are with you in solidarity, nobody mummy can take your place."

jessicaizuokafor said:

"I don't want to reveal what that baby told me about his next plan. Una go hear am."

Oluwatitilayomi said:

"She'll be like there's God o.

"In everything both of you are doing o."

greatest353 said:

"The baby be like no worry na u get afternoon na me get night."

catherinewambui327 said:

"My baby is saying inside her heart tonight both of you no one will sleep just enjoy this moment but later you will know my name well."

peculiar chichi said:

"This baby will ask herself, how did I get here?"

@mickey Roe said:

"Justcice for the baby now,,but she is planning to disturb you guys tonight,,you won't sleep."

Aleta Nyama said:

"Why are you confusing the owner of the house look the way she is watching you her tenants."

Dad warns baby like an adult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had warned his baby like an adult over her incessant cries

Supported by two pillows on the chair, the baby looked at her dad with rapt attention as if she understood what he was saying.

The man (@princekubas1) even pulled his ear to warn about her incessant cries. He said the baby was always disturbing their compound. Many Nigerians who saw the serious composure of the baby in the clip could not stop laughing.

