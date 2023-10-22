A Nigerian man was not afraid of days of small beginning, so he rented a small room and moved in

The young man arranged his load as he brought in appliances gradually, as his limited resources would allow

Nigerians showered much praise on him, saying he was better than many people living a fake life to impress

A young Nigerian man who wanted to become independent made the brave move of starting out small.

Despite his limited resources, he (@omostar968) rented a small room and packed his sparse load at the centre.

Simple interior decor

Days later, he got a carpet to put on the bare floor. He had to paint the room by himself because he could afford the service of a painter.

When he got some money, he bought a DVD player, a wall mirror, and a small wallpaper, making the room look cool.

Many Nigerians praised the young man for being patient enough to build his life gradually.

Yemiwo said:

"Where you dey stay ? Let me help you with little update."

urworsenightmare6 said:

"D fact say u buy sound system before carpet surprise me."

Broken Heart said:

"Some won't understand this but thank God we keep moving."

Ashabi gold said:

"The fact that he has shelter over him better than those big boys running from one hotel to another na their car be wardrobe."

kingsolomon(olasco) said:

"Keep moving bruh, from here na room and parlour self with pop. Never give up."

Lizzx said:

"Thank God for the little some people still day there mama house still day feed them."

YOLO YOLO said:

"You come dey make me feel say I nor get sense."

DADDIE said:

"Bro I like as you start early dey learn about life and also understand say nah step by step keep it up gee it’s now or never more Grace."

