A Nigerian lady made a video of how she bought a carpet because she did not like tiles in her apartment

After laying the brown carpets on the tiles as a cheaper alternative to wooden tiles, she regretted the decision

TikTokers were surprised that she would choose carpets over tiles that many tenants are looking for

A young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, who rented an apartment in Ibadan, has made a video to show people how she went about changing her flooring.

She said that since she could not afford to buy wooden-looking tiles, she opted for carpets instead to save money.

The lady's video got many talking about her choice of carpets. Photo source: @beautynain

Lady chose carpets over tiles

After getting the carpets and laying them on the floor, the lady revealed that she deals with tears whenever she moves her chair across them.

She stated that she later paid dearly for the mistakes made while placing the carpets, as she had to cut them in places to fit. The lady advised people to go for wooden tiles instead of carpets.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeoluwani said:

"Wait oooo this is my first time seeing someone using carpet on tiles."

Luscious said:

"Nd people wey dey use carpet dey find tiles …this life no balance."

She replied:

"I had to mop it like every hour, it got stained too quick. I couldn’t sit on the floor or wear slippers, so I had to get a carpet since it was cheaper."

Mide_Scott said:

"Everybody just be unnecessarily creative."

Fikayomi said:

"This is just like painting wallpaper."

Treashysite wondered:

"Are u from the village?"

MihelenaNigeria said:

"You choose carpert over tiles? I’m lost."

CY asked:

"Them tiles your house you still dy put carpet?"

Source: Legit.ng